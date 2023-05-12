Gwen Stefani Calls Blake Shelton Her 'Dream Come True' at His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony

Blake Shelton has officially cemented his status as a Hollywood star.

The country singer and Voice coach, 46, was honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star Friday morning at a ceremony with loved ones by his side.

Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani and longtime friend Carson Daly — who officiated the couple's wedding — both gave speeches at the event, as did Adam Levine.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American dream," Stefani, 53, said onstage. "And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you."

The No Doubt singer began her sweet speech by saying "it blows my mind to be here today" honoring Shelton with a star, and that she and "the boys," referring to her sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, "could not be more proud."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Stefani then recalled Shelton's beginnings in small-town Oklahoma, and how he was always a country boy at heart, often playing in the woods all day long.

"There is no one more authentic than this guy. He lives and he breathes country music. He is a country music jukebox and it is in his DNA," she said. "He was born to do this and hasn't done anything because he wanted to be a star. He has just always been a star."

The rocker said that for Shelton's entire life, he only ever wanted to be a country singer, and listed off his many accomplishments, including his dozens of No. 1 singles and his time on The Voice.

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go, everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said. "Blake, you are a rare human being and for all the success that you've had in your life as a singer, a songwriter, a musician, a performer and entertainer, an actor, a comedian, an entrepreneur, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music. He's magnetic, the most generous person you'll ever know and always just him. No matter where he goes, making people happy, laugh, making jokes."

Blake Shelton. Frazer Harrison/Getty

As Stefani wrapped her speech, Shelton proudly said "That's my wife" and they shared a hug and a kiss.

The "God's Country" singer later praised Stefani in his own speech, saying that marrying her was the greatest thing he ever did.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen, so this is just icing on the cake," he said.

Meanwhile, Levine and Daly also paid tribute to their pal, with the Maroon 5 frontman poking fun at the fact that he got a star of his own much earlier than Shelton did.

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"Blake spoke at my star induction ceremony six years ago. Six years ago. Which is how many years ago I got it, which [means] I got it six years before you," he joked. "Sexiest Man Alive 2017, Blake… '13. Four years before he got it. I did everything that you did before you did it."

Levine later took a more sincere approach to his speech, telling the country star he was "really proud" of his latest milestone.

"I love you and I'm proud of you and even though you're an idiot in so many ways, I just love you and I'm happy to be here and it's an honor to be here for you and this is a big deal and I love you man," said Levine.

The singer wrapped his speech with a call for Daly to get his own star on the Walk of Fame. As Daly took the stage, he offered a number of jokes on Shelton's behalf, concluding with: "Blake, you are nearly illiterate but we love you, I love you, America loves you and whether you like it or not, Hollywood loves you."

Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Throughout his career, Shelton — who's a doting stepdad to Stefani's sons — has earned 28 No. 1 country singles, sold over 13 million albums and amassed more than 11 billion global streams.

He's also raked in plenty of awards, including six ACMs, 10 CMAs and 11 CMTs. After growing his country career, he became the breakout star of The Voice, winning over audiences with his humor as a coach.

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and her sons Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Frazer Harrison/Getty

After 23 seasons and nine champions, Shelton will be stepping away from the show to spend more time with his family.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," Shelton told PEOPLE last December about reprioritizing his life.

"Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life," he added. "[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Blake Shelton and mom Dorothy. Frazer Harrison/Getty

Still, he's not fully stepping away from music — or television. His USA Network celebrity game show, Barmageddon, was renewed for a second season last month.

"What we were aiming for was real-life The Hangover," Shelton previously told PEOPLE. "We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people that we know."