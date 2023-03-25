Gwen Stefani Gives a Look into Home Life with Husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani gave people a glimpse into her own "sweet escape" with Blake Shelton.

The No Doubt alum, 53, shared a TikTok video to her 3 million followers giving a rare look into their lives as they journeyed around their 1,300-acre ranch in Oklahoma.

In the video, Stefani sported a dark gray shirt and camo cargo pants with black boots, a matching hat and various assorted necklaces with bright blue sunglasses clinging to her shirt, as she appeared in several scenes set to the TikTok trending song "ceilings" by Lizzy Mcalpine.

She could be seen fixing her cap before running through some plants and hopping into a truck with Shelton in the driver's seat. The Voice host, wearing a similar camo-designed shirt with blue jeans and a white and black cap, shot her an exaggeratedly surprised look when she got in.

Stefani then recorded herself smiling in the rearview mirror as they drove through several leafless trees on the expansive ranch, before panning over in the next shot to what appeared to be a creek with rocks. In another shot, she runs across the edge of a river bank on the sand.

The "Just a Girl" songstress also shared a cute set of pictures of her and Shelton posing for selfies as he hugged her from behind. In one shot, Stefani wore the blue sunglasses on her head as her husband smiled over her shoulder and in another similar shot, the two beamed at the camera as they posed cheek to cheek.

"Pov 😂" Stefani captioned the video.

Shelton's Ten Point Ranch in Tishomingo, Okla. holds a lot of memories for the couple. It is where the pair, along with Stefani's sons Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic and where they finally tied the knot on July 3, 2021.

The pair, who also own a 13,000 sq. ft. home in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley, has been focusing more on a calm family lifestyle these days, Shelton told PEOPLE in his December 2022 cover story.

"Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we're like, 'Hey, I'm good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'" Shelton said. "That's our life now, and we love it."

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," he added.