Gwen Stefani Gets 2 Standing Ovations at in-Person Opry Debut as Blake Shelton Is 'Beside Himself'

Gwen Stefani just got her Grand Ole Opry shining moment!

On Saturday night, Blake Shelton returned to the legendary stage and performed two back-to-back shows. During the event, the country star brought out wife Stefani for a memorable performance, which also marked her in-person Grand Ole Opry debut.

Stefani, 52, joined Shelton, 46, for a performance of "Nobody but You" and "Happy Anywhere." In between songs, Stefani thanked the crowd for the warm welcome.

"I'm so nervous, I'm so excited, this is one of those things that you don't dream about if you're me — and then all of a sudden I'm here with Blake Shelton," the "Cool" singer said. "It's a miracle, I'm so grateful, thank you so much."

The pop star also got a standing ovation from the crowd after each song — which prompted Shelton to share how proud he felt on social media.

"I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness," the "No Body" singer wrote.

Gwen Stefani. Grand Ole Opry/YouTube

Stefani's performance marked her first time performing in-person at the Opry after her official debut in May 2020, when she performed virtually from Oklahoma.

The event was also packed with performances by multiple The Voice alumni, including season 21 runner-up Wendy Moten, season 17 winner Jake Hoot and season 18 winner Todd Tilghman.

Saturday's show was only the latest of many stage appearances the couple has made together. In November, Shelton joined Stefani during her final Las Vegas residency show and they sang "Happy Anywhere."

Blake Shelton. Chris Hollo

The couple — who is currently gearing up for the season 22 premiere of The Voice on Sept. 19, where they both serve as coaches — celebrated their first wedding anniversary in July. To mark the occasion, they both shared sweet photos and videos on Instagram from their wedding day.

Stefani posted a video montage of moments from their wedding set to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." In the clip, Shelton can be seen pulling back Stefani's wedding veil before the video cuts to the couple dancing and sharing a kiss.

"1 year down, forever to go!" the No Doubt singer captioned the post, tagging Shelton, who replied: "I love you! Thank you for saying yes!!!!!"

Shelton also celebrated their anniversary by sharing a photo from the ceremony, writing in the caption, "Happy anniversary to the woman that makes my world go round... @Gwen Stefani, because of you, this year has been the best year of my life. I love you!!!! Thank you for saying yes!"

In the comments section, Stefani replied, "My dream man - thank u God !!!"