Following his birthday Saturday, Blake Shelton was celebrated on Father's Day in a sweet social media tribute from wife Gwen Stefani featuring her sons

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day and His Birthday: 'We All Love You'

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day — and His Birthday!: 'Love You So Much'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_xeylPlgH/.

Gwen Stefani Celebrates Blake Shelton on Father's Day — and His Birthday!: 'Love You So Much'. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_xeylPlgH/.

It was a doubly special weekend for Blake Shelton!

The country star's wife Gwen Stefani wished him a happy birthday and Father's Day on social media — first on Saturday, in honor of him turning 46.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton 🥰😘💋🥳," Stefani, 52, captioned a video of the couple performing their duet "Nobody but You."

"Happy father's day @blakeshelton," Stefani wrote alongside her posts on Instagram and Twitter. "We all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs ❤️ gx"

Another video the mother of three posted on Sunday showed Shelton playfully roughhousing with a giggly Apollo. "Grateful for u every day @blakeshelton ❤️," she captioned the latter video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

During a wide-ranging interview in February at this year's Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, Shelton opened up about his life as a stepdad to Stefani's three sons and why he was "all about signing up" for the rewarding role.

"I think Gwen thought when we first started seeing each other that it was just gonna be a moment in time because of that," he said, alluding to her concern about whether he would want her sons in his life.

But Shelton said he didn't think twice about making a commitment to the boys — in part because he had such a fine example in his own father, who married his mother when she already had a baby, his brother Richie.

"He took Richie on and raised him from the time he was 1 year old, and my brother never thought of my dad as anything other than his dad," said Shelton, who lost his brother, age 24 at the time, in a car accident in 1990.

"The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome! My dad did it. My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn't know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it," Shelton continued. "And every day I've fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen."

During a recent chat with PEOPLE for his "Helmet of Heroes" collaboration with IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson, Shelton also raved about married life with Stefani, calling it "incredible."

"I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you'll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it," he said. "She's just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind and I ... That's another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened."

The "God's Country" artist also said that he and Stefani — who got married on July 3, 2021 — have been keeping busy lately with farming on his Oklahoma ranch.