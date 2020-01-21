Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Drop 'Nobody But You' Music Video Days Before Grammys Performance

Blake Shelton wants nobody but Gwen Stefani in the duo’s new music video.

On Tuesday, the country star released a music video for his duet with longtime girlfriend Stefani “Nobody But You,” which featured several clips of the couple singing while cuddled up on the couch with their dog Betty, goofing around during a late-night dinner date at a casual restaurant and driving around in their car.

Some of the footage even appeared to be self-shot moments from their day-to-day life that the couple incorporated in the music video — including a compilation of a sweet selfies with a make-up free Stefani laughing as Shelton showers her in kisses.

The Sophie Muller-directed video was primarily filmed around Los Angeles, however, some scenes were also shot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Leading up to the video’s release, the couple teased fans with small clips. “Eeeekk it’s coming!!” Stefani, 50 wrote with one clip.

“Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon,” Shelton, 43, captioned the same clip.

On Monday, the duo shared a short trailer showing Stefani and Shelton cuddling on a leather couch and a different scene of the two eating French fries at a diner.

The music video dropped just a handful of days ahead of their duet performance at the Grammy Awards this weekend. Shelton is nominated for best country solo performance for his single “God’s Country.”

“Nobody But You” has garnered over 3.5 million plays since the album dropped on Dec. 13. Then, Shelton said the love song really “fits my story.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song,” he added. “I think it’s magic.”

The couple also sing “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” off of Shelton’s 2016 album If I’m Honest.

Shelton and Stefani recently worked alongside each other on season 17 of The Voice, where they first met back in 2014. Seven months after meeting, following both of their respective divorces (Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the pair struck up a romance and have been happily together ever since.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a Stefani insider told PEOPLE in a Dec. 23 cover story.