Halloween PDA! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Kiss in Costume at Festive Party with Her Kids

It’s never too early in the Halloween season for a costume party!

While attending a Halloween-themed birthday party with Gwen Stefani’s children on Saturday, Blake Shelton and his girlfriend managed to sneak in some PDA.

In a sweet clip shared on Stefani’s Instagram Story, Shelton, 42, leaned in to give the No Doubt frontwoman, 49, a quick kiss on the lips.

Keeping in the holiday spirit, the musical couple both dressed up for the event. The county star went as a sailor, while Stefani portrayed Sally, a character from the classic Tim Burton film A Nightmare Before Christmas.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani/Instagram

The proud mom also showed off the Halloween costumes her three sons wore.

Kingston, 12, dressed like a pirate, while her 10-year-old son Zuma opted to go as Spongebob Squarepants. Rounding out the pack, her youngest son Apollo, 4, spent the day as a werewolf.

Kingston Rossdale Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Zuma Rossdale Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Apollo Rossdale Gwen Stefani/Instagram

After grabbing a quick photo with her niece Stella, who was celebrating her birthday at the bash, Stefani also shared an adorable video of Apollo showing off some candy to Shelton.

Gwen Stefani and niece Stella Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Blake Shelton and Apollo Gwen Stefani/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Blake Shelton Tweets He’s a ‘Stalker’ After Attending All of Gwen Stefani’s Vegas Shows

Earlier this month, the couple’s love was also on display as Shelton helped Stefani ring in her 49th birthday.

“Somehow it feels more like MY birthday every day,” The Voice coach wrote on Instagram, alongside an image of her posing in Girl Scout-inspired garb for a photoshoot. “Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!! I love you!!!”

“I love u Blake can’t believe I got u,” Stefani wrote back. “#thankuGod”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

RELATED: Blake Shelton Serenades Girlfriend Gwen Stefani with Acoustic Version of ‘Turnin’ Me On’

Though Shelton is the first one to admit he and the glam pop singer are an “interesting” couple, he told PEOPLE in June that somehow they just “make sense.”

“When we first started seeing each other, friends of mine would be like, ‘What the hell is that all about?’” he said. “But if you ever had a chance to be around us together, it does make sense.”

“I wouldn’t change one thing about my life right now,” he remarked. “I’m happy. Sometimes happiness can seem like fleeting moments, but this one has been staying in the same lane for a long time. It’s just amazing.”