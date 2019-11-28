Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Celebrate Thanksgiving with Family — and Make 'Funyun Turkey'

For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, the holidays are all about family time — and good food!

The couple continued their Thanksgiving tradition of the past few years and returned to Shelton’s Lake Texoma, Oklahoma property to celebrate the holiday, but this time around, they added a very special dish to the menu: a turkey covered with Funyuns.

While documenting the cooking process, Stefani, 50, explained that the idea to make the turkey came from her 5-year-old son Apollo.

“Apollo, what’s happening? Explain how you thought of this idea,” she said, as her son replied, “because everyone loves Funyuns in this family.”

However, there seemed to be a bit of a miscommunication on who would be making the turkey.

“Blake is,” said Apollo.

But then the country crooner, 43, pointed towards the child and playfully replied, “No, you are.”

In addition to being covered in the delicious onion-flavored snack food, Shelton — who was ultimately put in charge — also added some chips inside the bird.

In a photo of the finished product, a label for the menu item read, “I am thankful for Funyun turkey.”

Stefani previously shared her family’s plans with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, saying, “Blake has this bed and breakfast hotel that we all stay at.”

“It’s just pretty incredible,” she added. “We have fun, we all cook together, it’s fun.”

The Voice couple has been spending the November holiday in Oklahoma for many years now, bringing Stefani’s sons with ex Gavin Rossdale (Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo) along with the rest of their families.

“This’ll be … I wanna say the fourth [year],” Shelton told the outlet. “We’re taking all the Stefanis and then the Shelton bunch are gonna meet up there and just literally [spend] like, five days away.”

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since meeting on The Voice in 2015, and he’s developed a strong bond with her children, telling PEOPLE in 2017 that “they’re pretty special.”

“They’re so damn funny. It’s just my first time being around it, and it’s easy to fall in love with those kids,” he said.

Stefani previously gave her fans a look at the couple’s Thanksgiving back in 2017, posting family photos and sharing a snapshot of Shelton fishing in Oklahoma.

“Had the best thanksgiving,” she captioned a photo with Shelton.