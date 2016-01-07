Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Exchange Flirty Tweets: 'You're So Funny and #Cute'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are big proponents of SDA – social displays of affection.

On Wednesday afternoon, the new couple got very flirty on social media. Shelton jokingly tweeted that his New Year’s resolution for 2016 “was to be on the cover of every s—ty tabloid known to man.”

Stefani quickly responded, saying he was so “funny and #cute.”

Of course, the exchange didn’t end there. It never ends there.

And with that it's already a great 2016!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @gwenstefani 😉 https://t.co/P67ZVUwuZq — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 6, 2016

The flirting seemed to die down by the afternoon, but after Shelton, 39, won a People’s Choice Award for Best Country Artist that evening, the back-and-forth heated up again, with Stefani, 46, tweeting: “#everybodylovesblake.”

Whoa!!! I won a @peopleschoice award for country artist tonight!!! And @NBCTheVoice won also!!!!!! Thank yall!!! — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 7, 2016

It started again Thursday afternoon, when Shelton retweeted an image of Stefani in the studio and captioned it “guaranteed greatness.” “#writingsongsaboutacowboy,” she tweeted back.

After splitting from their spouses over the summer – the country star and Miranda Lambert divorced in July, while the No Doubt frontwoman and Gavin Rossdale ended their marriage in August – Shelton and Stefani confirmed they were dating in early November. Since then, it’s been non-stop social media gushing.

Over the holidays, Stefani visited Shelton’s home in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The couple wore matching camouflage outfits, ate Mexican food and hit up Dairy Queen before heading west to California for a football game and winery tour. Sounds like a fairytale to us.