Airport Disturbance Charges Against 'Redneck Woman' Singer Gretchen Wilson Dropped

After being taken into police custody for causing a disturbance in a Connecticut airport at the end of August, the charges against Gretchen Wilson will be dropped.

According to local paper the Hartford Courant, the country singer appeared in the Superior Court of Enfield, Connecticut, on Thursday for the “breach of peace” arrest. The charge was nulled, and it will be officially dropped in 13 months as part of a deal with the state, which also requires the musician to donate $500 to charity.

After the hearing, Wilson — who won a Grammy in 2004 for her song “Redneck Woman” — told reporters, “I’m a person like everyone else and we’ve all had bad days… It’s just that celebrities are targeted when they have one.”

She also described the whole experience as “trying,” adding that the show she had during this past trip to Connecticut, her first, “was beautiful… The people here are amazing.”

Wilson’s rep and the Enfield prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Aug. 21, Connecticut State Police were dispatched to a “minor disturbance” caused by Wilson on an incoming flight at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, according to records provided to PEOPLE by Connecticut State Police.

When authorities interviewed Wilson on the jetway, she “became belligerent” and “caused a disturbance,” police said. Wilson, 45, was arrested, and her bond was set at $1,000.

Wilson lives in Lebanon, Tennessee, and her latest album, Ready to Get Rowdy, was released in June 2017.