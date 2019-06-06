After Granger Smith revealed the tragic news of his youngest child’s death, the country star’s loved ones sent their condolences and support on social media.

Smith, 39, shared the “unthinkable” news on Twitter and Instagram Thursday. “We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” the singer said of his 3-year-old son.

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken,” Smith said.

Fellow musicians and fathers Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean were among the many who wrote in the comments section of Smith’s post.

“Many prayers. So Sorry,” Bryan wrote while Aldean said, “I can’t imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for u and ur family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys.”

Maren Morris also sent her prayers, writing, “I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time.”

Kane Brown, who is expecting his first child with wife Katelyn, said: “I’m here for you if you need anything at all bro just hit me up.”

Other stars in country music who wrote loving messages included Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Lauren Alaina, Morgan Evans and Russell Dickerson.

“Granger I am so sorry. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family,” Pearce said.

“Heartbroken for you and your family. Sending all the love,” duo Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney wrote.

“I am so, so sorry. We will make a donation in his honor and will encourage our friends to do the same. Sending all my love and prayers,” Alaina wrote.

Smith and his wife Amber told fans and followers that “in lieu of flowers or gifts,” they request those willing to give “please send donations” to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name.

“The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible,” they said.

The Smiths are also parents to son Lincoln Monarch, 5, and daughter London, 7.