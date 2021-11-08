Dolly, Blake, Darius, Trisha & Garth! Stars Share Stories as the Opry Celebrates 5000 Saturday Night Shows

Parton was 13 when she first saw Johnny Cash onstage at the Grand Ole Opry. He was in his late 20s, and she thinks he was on drugs. But, recalls Parton, he had a magnetism that sparked feelings in her she didn't understand.

"I guess I was horny! I'd kissed and had little sweethearts, but I had never been moved like that," says the 10-time Grammy winner, 75. "I laugh about it now, because he was just doped up, moving his shoulders and wiggling around. I guess it could have been withdrawals, but I thought it was sexy."

Parton later told Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, about her early crush, and they laughed about it for years. "I still see that to this day—just us talking about it," she says. "That's how big an impression it made on me!" When Parton was inducted into the Opry in 1969, "it was almost like I was in a dream," says the star, who grew up listening to the broadcasts with her dad. "My main thought was that I hoped my folks back home were listening, and that they would be so, so proud."