Lady A's Hillary Scott Talks Collab with FOR KING + COUNTRY at 2023 Grammys: 'A Real Perfect Match'

Lady A's Hillary Scott is counting her blessings.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards, the singer, 36, talked about her collaboration with Christian pop duo FOR KING + COUNTRY; made up of brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, who attended the awards show together on Sunday.

"Collaboration is, honestly to me, one of the most special things that we get to do in music in general," Scott told PEOPLE of teaming up for the Grammy-nominated song, "For God is With Us."

"To be able to do that and it be so organic and natural," she elaborated. "I love being able to find a new place in my voice and performance with this song in particular."

"I couldn't be more proud of this song — about the message behind the song, and I just can't believe that we're here," the Grammy award-winning vocalist added, saying the pairing with the duo was a "real perfect match."

"She's a contradiction," the Smallbones said of Scott during the interview, lightheartedly describing her as a "pop diva" mixed with the "lightest soul you've ever met."

The crossover collaboration was announced in July, when the brothers re-recorded their hit song for a second version featuring Scott, which scored a nod for best contemporary Christian music performance/song.

"The moment we saw this, Hillary danced through her kitchen, and we all texted outrageous emojis to each other," the brothers wrote via Instagram, upon learning of their nomination in November.

"For God is With Us" is from the duo's album What Are We Waiting For? which kicked off in the top 10 of the all-genre Billboard 200.

Expressing her gratitude on Sunday, Scott told PEOPLE just how revved up she is on music's biggest night.

"Over the moon just so excited, and so grateful to be here," Scott said. "It's just such a special night. So many incredible artists here all together, and to be here with these two, I'm just very grateful."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.