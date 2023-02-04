Carly Pearce Jokes She's 'Just Excited to Be in the Same Room as Adele and Beyoncé' at Her First Grammys

Carly Pearce is headed to the Grammys.

The first-time nominee, 32, is up for best country duo/group performance with Ashley McBryde for their No. 1 hit "Never Wanted to Be That Girl," off Pearce's 29: Written in Stone album.

The country star, who previously won female vocalist of the year at the 2021 CMA Awards and the same award at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards, caught up with PEOPLE ahead of Sunday's awards show.

Her feelings on receiving her first Grammy nomination:

Oh my goodness. Obviously, you always dream of maybe being recognized by the Academy. And for me, this song was so personal .... for it to fall on this record that really has been life-changing in every way felt so special.

On the moment she found out she was nominated:

I was actually in the studio working on new music, and my name came across the livestream. I just screamed and freaked out and I called my parents immediately. It was just a really special moment. It only happens for the first time once. I talked to Ashley — it's actually kind of cool. This wasn't her first Grammy nomination, but it was mine. And it was not my first No. 1, but it was hers. So we've both experienced firsts through this single together, which is fun.

Check out PEOPLE's full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music's biggest night.

On the nomination being validating after over a decade in Nashville:

Yes, for sure. To be recognized at — to me — the most prestigious level of any music endeavor you could be a part of that feels really special. And I think that with the Grammys, there's such an element of being critically acclaimed that is so key. Just to think that I am in that category for the year, is — as a musician and as a singer and as a songwriter — really amazing.

What it was about Ashley that made you want to invite her to work together?

I'm really into collaborations and was thinking about who I wanted for this album. I've always loved Ashley's voice. I've always thought that she just had an old-school sound when she sang, much like what I'd gravitated to as a kid and still do. And we'd sung together in a few shows and we always locked in on harmony. We're an odd pairing that maybe nobody ever thought would sing together — and I liked that shock factor as well.

I obviously hadn't written this song or thought anything of it, but I just asked her if she would come and write a song with me!

RELATED GALLERY: All the Stars at the 2023 Grammys Pre-Parties in Los Angeles

On her favorite Grammys memories:

All of the best new artist wins are always really special. And then obviously the year that Kacey Musgraves took home four Grammys … it changed her whole life in that one night. That was so special. Just knowing and kind of growing up in this town with her — to see somebody's life change overnight was really amazing.

Grammys date:

I am going to bring my boyfriend [Riley King]. He's gonna be my plus one. Neither one of us has ever been to the Grammys, so this should be fun!

On fellow nominees outside of country she hopes to rub elbows with at the show:

I'm just excited to be in the same room as Adele and Beyoncé!

The 2023 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena.