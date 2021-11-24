Thomas Rhett Celebrates Grammy Nomination by Sharing 'Country Again' Demo: 'So Grateful'

Thomas Rhett's "Country Again" was nominated for best country song at the 2022 Grammys

Thomas Rhett is celebrating his Grammy nomination by giving fans a sneak peek at the origins of his hit "Country Again."

The country star, 31, received a best country song nomination for the track at the 2022 Grammy Awards, and shared his excitement on Twitter with a minute-long clip of the song in its early days.

"Here's the first worktape of 'Country Again.' Me, Ashley Gorley and Zach Crowell wrote this song over zoom in the dead center of 2020," he wrote on Wednesday. "This title has been in my phone since May of 2019. This week it was nominated for a @RecordingAcad (Grammy)."

He went on to say he was "so grateful and blown away" to be nominated.

Thomas Rhett previously wrote on Twitter that the track — which is the title track for Side A of his most recent album, which came out in April — was "one of my favorite songs I've ever been a part of writing." The song hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, and he recently performed it at the 2021 Country Music Awards.