Kelsea Ballerini Says Friend Taylor Swift 'Constantly Makes People Proud': 'Always on Her Team'

Kelsea Ballerini is rooting for Taylor Swift!

The singer, 28, gave a shout-out to her close pal Swift, 32, while appearing on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday.

"I feel like she constantly makes people proud, whether you know her or not," Ballerini said of Swift, who is nominated for Album of the Year for her record Evermore.

"She's always just advocating for change and moving everything forward for everyone," she said.

Ballerini continued, "I haven't seen her in so long. I hope I get to hug her tonight if she's coming," before adding, "I'm always on her team."

Grammy Awards Arrivals Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

If Swift wins Album of the Year, she will make history as the first artist to win the award four times. She previously won Album of the Year for Folklore, 1989 and Fearless. In total, Swift has won 11 Grammy Awards and been nominated for 42 over the course of her career.

Ballerini also chatted with PEOPLE's Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein on the Grammys red carpet, noting that she was spending her time in Las Vegas — where this year's awards are being hosted — playing games like roulette and craps.

"I'm not a big better, that's not my vibe," she admitted. "I like to spend my money on a cute vacation with my husband and my dog."

Ballerini added that she was in Las Vegas "a couple weeks ago" for the 2022 ACM Awards, which were held in March, joking, "I haven't really recovered from that yet."

Ballerini explained how the Grammys differ from other music award shows she has attended, saying, "I've always been such a fan of all kinds of music. I grew up listening to literally everything. I'm just now really getting my footing in country and feeling comfortable in those award shows and feeling like I deserve to be there."

She added, "Then I show up here and I'm like, 'Oh my God!' I never wanna lose that fan in me. That's what made me want to do this and I want to protect her, so I like feeling out of my body here. It's good."