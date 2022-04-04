Carrie Underwood's 2021 LP My Savior won the best roots gospel album award at the 2022 Grammys

Carrie Underwood Tears Up as She Calls Grammy-Winning Album 'Greatest Project' She's Been Part of

Carrie Underwood is filled with gratitude.

After winning the award for best roots gospel album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday evening for her 2021 LP My Savior, the singer, 39, reflected on her win, calling the project "the greatest" that she has ever taken part in creating.

"I'm going to try not to cry," Underwood told PEOPLE backstage in the press room at the awards ceremony. "This has been the greatest project that I've ever been a part of, been able to do."

"This is one thing that I've wanted to do," she continued. "Literally, my whole career, I've wanted to make this album, and I got to. This just means the world to me."

"Man, I didn't last any length of time, did I?" she added, getting emotional speaking of the album.

During the 2022 Grammys, Underwood stepped out on the red carpet in a gold ombré Dolce and Gabbana ballgown with a sashed crystal bodice. She was accompanied by her husband Mike Fisher, who looked dapper in a Dolce and Gabbana tux.

Underwood accessorized her look with diamond chandelier earrings from De Beers and completed the look with a smoky eye and sleek blonde hair parted down the middle.

Underwood had already taken home the award for best roots gospel album for My Savior ahead of Sunday's Grammys broadcast. The "Cry Pretty" singer was also nominated in the best country duo/group performance category for her song with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You."

During music's biggest night, Underwood also hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform her latest single, "Ghost Story."

Last year, Underwood opened up to PEOPLE about My Savior and revealed that she recorded the project in 2020 as a companion piece to her Christmas album, My Gift.

Noting that the LP is full of hymns that she "grew up singing in church," Underwood said, "Both of those projects were bucket list projects for me."

"With everything I do, I just want to be positive," she continued. "And we had the Christmas album, which was so near and dear to my heart."

Explaining that 2020 "was a tough year for everybody," Underwood said that she just wanted "to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy" so that "others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy."