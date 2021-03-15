The singer highlighted her fellow nominees in her acceptance speech, saying, "We're such a family in country music"

Miranda Lambert Says She's 'Very Thankful' After Winning Best Country Album at the Grammys

Miranda Lambert has won best country album at this year's Grammy Awards.

Lambert, 37, earned the top award in the country music genre at the Sunday night show, broadcasting from Los Angeles. Her Wildcard was nominated in the same category as albums from Ingrid Andress, Brandy Clark, Ashley McBryde and Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook — the first year of only female nominees or female-fronted groups.

In her acceptance speech, Lambert highlighted her fellow nominees, saying, "We're such a family in country music."

"I feel like holding this right now, I'm holding it for all of us — especially us girls," she said, lifting her trophy. "I'm very thankful for this."

Lambert went on to thank her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, her family and the songwriters and musician "who made Wildcard what it is and this tattoo that inspired it," lifting her forearm to show the design.

Lambert previously won in the category in 2015 with her fifth album, Platinum.

Wildcard is her seventh studio album: Released in November 2019, it includes hits "Settling Down," "It All Comes Out in the Wash" and "Bluebird," which the 21-time Grammy nominee was set to perform during this year's broadcast.

"Bluebird" is also nominated in the best country song and best country performance categories.

Lambert earned her first gramophone at the 2011 show, winning best female country vocal performance for "The House That Built Me."

Next, she will release her upcoming album with songwriters Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, called The Marfa Tapes, which is scheduled for May.

The nominations for best country album came after many female artists struggled to get their songs played on country radio and expressed inequality within the industry. Since 2000, according to industry data, women's representation on country radio has decreased by 66 percent; in 2019 songs by female artists accounted for only 10 percent of airplay.

This year's female dominance in the best country album category is history-making as, for several years, there have never been all five female nominees (either solo or group) since the category was first created in 1965.

At most — in 2006 — four of the nominees were female or female-fronted acts.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday night, Lambert said winning in a category of all-women nominees and female-led bands was "really cool. These are all really strong records and all of my friends — I mean, I just met Ingrid, but I respect what she does."

"To me, it felt like whoever won, we were winning for each other, for Nashville, you know what I mean?" she said. "We've been FaceTiming with everybody at home, so this isn't just mine, this is ours, especially as a group of women."

Lambert also said she was looking forward to getting back on the road with the album, once it's appropriate after COVID-19.

"'Bluebird' was a big song for me and I haven't got to sing it with them and play it with the band much and so I'm excited to do that," she said. "This feels really good in a year where you're like, 'What's happening? Does that doesn't mean anything anymore?' But knowing that the music helped get people through, including myself, I know that the celebration will be even bigger when we get back together."

Like many socially-distanced awards shows that have already taken place, this year's Grammys saw nominees and performers come together while staying safely apart to celebrate amid the pandemic. Throughout the show, several music venues across the country, which have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, are being honored as bartenders, box office managers and other day-to-day employees serve as presenters for various awards categories.

Among the venues that are featured are the Troubadour and The Hotel Café in Los Angeles, the Apollo Theater in New York City and The Station Inn in Nashville.