"We got married not that long ago and so we were really had a lot of togetherness," she tells PEOPLE about the couple's time in quarantine

Miranda Lambert Jokes That She's Learned Husband Brendan McLoughlin 'Really Can Put Up' with Her

Miranda Lambert learned some key things about her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin during the pandemic!

Chatting with PeopleTV correspondent Jeremy Parsons, Lambert — who's up for three Grammys Sunday — talks about her road trips with her husband and her forthcoming album The Marfa Tapes as she teased her "Bluebird" performance on the Grammys stage.

"The set is beautiful, I just got to see in person is so girly and fresh and pretty. My band and I haven't seen each other in a really long time," the 37-year-old tells PEOPLE. "Just us being together playing 'Bluebird,' there's a synergy, I guess it's gratitude more than anything."

Lambert described her performance as a "peaceful vibe."

"It makes me feel really chill and good about life and we all need that right now," she said. On Sunday night, Lambert is nominated in the best country solo performance and best country song category for "Bluebird," while her album Wildcard is up for best country album.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The two-time Grammy winner then spoke about her road trips during quarantine and how she and her husband got to spend a bunch of quality time together because of the pandemic.

"When you travel for a living, sometimes you don't want to travel on your time off, so that was another positive thing about being forced to be off tour. I got to go see some actually see some things," she said, adding that they listened to crime podcasts while on the road.

"[My husband] really can put up with me," she said with a laugh about what she learned during the pandemic. "That was good news."

"We got married not that long ago and so we were really had a lot of togetherness," she explained. "We got to really know each other. It was fun."

Lambert also spoke about The Marfa Tapes, which she recorded with two of her friends in "the middle of nowhere."

"We wrote like 15 to 20 songs, and I wasn't sure where they would all land. It's all three of us singing them and just played around the campfire," she said. "It's just very acoustic. It feels like you're sitting right there, you can hear the wind and the cows and it's something different."

"It's just this vortex," she said about her "hide out" in Marfa. "it's just like everything disappears and you just feel like you can let all the noise go awaya nd hear the songs that you have in you."

