Maren Morris Calls John Mayer Grammys Collab 'Kismet': It'll Be a 'Really Beautiful Performance'

Maren Morris will be performing her hit "The Bones" with John Mayer accompanying her on the guitar

Maren Morris is raving about John Mayer, who will be accompanying her on the guitar during the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Ahead of their performance for the 63rd annual broadcast, Morris spoke with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons about the pair's special collaboration on her hit single "The Bones," for which she earned a nomination this year for best country song. (Morris is also nominated in that same category with The Highwomen, along with members Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby, for "Crowded Table," meanwhile Mayer is not nominated this year.)

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"'The Bones' has taken on a life of its own during the pandemic and so to, kind of, solidify it here at the Grammys with a performance will be really special," Morris, 30, said about the song, which is a ballad about the foundation of solid relationships.

Image zoom Maren Morris | Credit: People TV

Image zoom Maren Morris | Credit: Getty

Image zoom Maren Morris | Credit: Getty

In accordance with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's awards show, which was already postponed, will look a bit different in comparison to other COVID-affected music programs. Music's biggest night will be an audience-free event with only performers and nominees sitting in the crowd to watch their peers accept awards and take the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center, instead of the usual Staples Center. And performers will be set in specific rounds across the four stages facing each other inside the venue.

In accordance with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's awards show, which was already postponed, will look a bit different in comparison to other COVID-affected music programs. Music's biggest night will be an audience-free event with only performers and nominees sitting in the crowd to watch their peers accept awards and take the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center, instead of the usual Staples Center. And performers will be set in specific rounds across the four stages facing each other inside the venue.

"I'm so excited to be in this round with my friends Miranda Lambert and Mickey Guyton who are also nominated. This is Mickey's first year being nominated," Morris told PEOPLE.

Image zoom John Mayer and Maren Morris

"I'm performing 'The Bones' with my friend playing guitar, John Mayer, so it's gonna be a really beautiful performance. He adds so much to it, obviously, he's John. I'm so [grateful] to him that he is sitting in with us tonight," the mom of one added.

Image zoom Maren Morris and John Mayer | Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Image zoom Maren Morris and John Mayer | Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Image zoom Maren Morris and John Mayer | Credit: Francis Specker/CBS

Speaking about her friendship with Mayer, 43, Morris said, "He's just smart as a whip. He is also really, really thoughtful and he internalizes every other word he says. I feel like it's kind of adorable."

The country star added, "He's been just so respectful and complementary to my music over the years. We actually met at the Grammys a couple of years back, so for him to join us on 'The Bones' here, again at the Grammys, feels kind of kismet."

Image zoom Maren Morris and John Mayer at the Grammys in 2019 | Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images

The performance will be Mayer's sixth time performing at the Grammys and Morris' third.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS Television Network and Paramount+.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are also teaming up to bring you some glamour and award show speculation ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, even if most of the nominees and guests will be at home wearing sweatpants.

Hosted by PEOPLE (the TV Show!) New York correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein, the livestream will air ahead of the award ceremony from 6:30 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET (3:30 - 4:30 p.m. PT).

The livestream will broadcast live from New York City and will feature celebrity interviews both virtual and in-person from the Grammys red carpet in Los Angeles.