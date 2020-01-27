Tanya Tucker Wondered 'Who's This Brandi B— ' Ahead of Grammy-Winning Album with Brandi Carlile

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile are already Grammy winners ahead of Sunday night’s telecast — and now they’re sharing the details of their first interaction!

Tucker, 61, and Carlile, 38, teamed up for Tucker’s newest album, While I’m Livin’, which won the 2020 Grammy Award for best country album ahead of Sunday night’s broadcast. Their song “Bring My Flowers Now” from the album also won the Grammy for best country song.

During an interview on E!’s red carpet pre-show, the pair opened up about meeting each other for the first time in a group text message.

“There was that text you didn’t know I was on and you said, like, ‘Who’s this Brandi bitch?!'” Carlile recalled to Tucker during the interview with Ryan Seacrest, laughing.

“She didn’t understand the text thing,” Carlile continued. “I was on the group thread and she goes, ‘Who the hell’s this Brandi bitch?!’ And it was exactly what I wanted Tanya Tucker to say to me first. That’s what you want!”

When asked by Seacrest how she responded, Carlile said: “I was like, ‘Hi, I’m Brandi … I’m your biggest fan, I’ve sang your songs since I was eight years old and it’s the honor of my life to work with you.”

Image zoom Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker Lester Cohen/Getty

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s biggest night.

Tucker explained that her kids knew who Carlile was, but she hadn’t heard her perform until the 2019 Grammy Awards.

“The first time I’d ever really seen her sing or perform was on the Grammys last year,” Tucker said. “She’s the best singer I’ve known … ever not known!”

RELATED: Grammys 2020: See the Complete List of Winners

While I’m Livin’ is Tucker’s first album in 17 years containing original material. In October, Tucker gushed about working with Carlile on the record in an interview with PEOPLE.

“I give her all the credit,” the country musician said at the time. “I think she fell off a cloud somewhere. God pushed her off a cloud right into my lap. That’s the only way I can explain it.”

Tucker also is set to join Carlile on stage to sing “Bring My Flowers Now” during the Grammy Awards broadcast.

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall are co-hosting a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

Tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.