Keith Urban Says He's Heading Home 'ASAP' from Grammys to Tend to Nicole Kidman, Who Has the Flu

Flu season doesn’t spare celebrities.

Keith Urban revealed during PeopleTV’s 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet pre-show on Sunday that his wife Nicole Kidman wasn’t by his side because she stayed home sick with the flu.

“My wife is home with the flu,” the country singer, 52, said. “A lot of that going around.”

While Urban came out for the awards show, where he presented the first award of the night, he assured Kidman was “in good hands” in his absence.

“She’s home with our girls tonight and I’m heading home ASAP,” said Urban, who shares daughters Faith, 9, and Sunday, 11, with the 52-year-old Big Little Lies star.

RELATED: Grammys 2020: Everything You Need to Know About Music’s Biggest Night

Image zoom Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Todd Williamson/NBC

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammy Awards coverage to get the latest news on music’s biggest night.

Although he had his mind on his sick wife at home, Urban said he still looked forward to one particular element of the Grammys.

“I always think about the totally unexpected collaborations, so [I’m] looking forward to more of that tonight,” he told PeopleTV’s People Now host Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE senior editor Janine Rubenstein.

RELATED VIDEO: Gearing Up for the 2020 Grammys Awards

The “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer teased that he’ll be releasing “a bunch” of his own music this year, too.

“I can’t really categorize it,” Urban said of his upcoming tunes. “So I love people being able to decide what it is.”

RELATED: Grammys 2020 Nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X Earn Multiple Nods — See the Full List

PeopleTV’s PEOPLE Now host Jeremy Parsons, PEOPLE Senior Editor Janine Rubenstein and Entertainment Weekly Senior News Editor Gerrad Hall co-hosted a live red carpet pre-show ahead of the awards ceremony. Catch the full livestream above at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT or on PEOPLE’s Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also watch on the PeopleTV app, available on all of your favorite streaming devices.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.