Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Hold Hands at Pre-2020 Grammys Party Ahead of Duet Performance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated a special night out together before hitting the stage to perform as a couple Sunday evening.

The pair attended his label Warner Music’s Pre-Grammys Party at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles Thursday, joining other A-list artists in kicking off an exciting weekend for music.

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Amy Sussman/Getty

The No Doubt singer, 50, and the country crooner, 43, held hands as they walked down the carpet, both dressed up for the star-studded event.

Stefani wore a sheer, tattoo-inspired mini dress paired with thigh-high black boots, a high-pony, and a red lip.

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Shelton opted for a more casual look, wearing blue jeans and a navy sport coat with crocodile leather boots.

“Date night w my boo @blakeshelton Gx,” Stefani captioned an Instagram of the longtime couple on the carpet.

The couple’s appearance comes just two days after the country star released a music video for his duet with Stefani, “Nobody But You.”

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Broadimage/Shutterstock

Shelton and Stefani are set to perform the love song, which is featured on Shelton’s latest album Fully Loaded: God’s Country, during the 2020s Grammys this weekend.

The title track, “God’s Country,” on Shelton’s album also scored him a Grammy nomination for best country solo performance.

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock

“Nobody But You” has garnered over 3.5 million plays since the album dropped on Dec. 13. Then, Shelton said the love song really “fits my story.”

“This was one of those songs where the more I heard it, the more I fell in love with it,” Shelton said. “I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why [writer] Shane [McAnally] was trying to get it to me.”

“I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it — because it is our song,” he added. “I think it’s magic.”

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Lester Cohen/Getty

The couple also sing “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” off of Shelton’s 2016 album If I’m Honest.

Shelton and Stefani recently worked alongside each other on season 17 of The Voice, where they first met back in 2014.

Seven months after meeting, following both of their respective divorces (Shelton was married to fellow country star Miranda Lambert and Stefani to rocker Gavin Rossdale), the pair struck up a romance and have been happily together ever since.

The 62nd Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.