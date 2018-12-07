Kelsea Ballerini couldn’t be where she is in her music career without her mother.

The singer, who earned a Grammy nomination for best country album on Friday, revealed the happy news to her mom Carla on FaceTime and shared the emotional mother-daughter moment with fans on Instagram and Twitter.

“This woman moved me to Nashville to pursue music when I was 15 years old. Today I got to call her and tell her about my 2nd Grammy nom for an album that she watched me live. Her face says it all. I love you mom,” Ballerini captioned the footage that showed both Kelsea and Carla overwhelmed with emotion and tears.

The star, who released her second studio album, Unapologetically, in November 2017, earned her first Grammy nomination in 2016 for best new artist. Mom Carla accompanied Kelsea as her date to the awards show that winter.

Friday’s FaceTime call was especially poignant for Ballerini because for over a year she had “accepted” that Unapologetically had not been critically received as well as she had hoped.

In a message shared on social media, the star thanked her fans for their overwhelming support. “In tears over this I put every bit of vulnerability, truth, strength, self discovery, and love I had into this record,” she wrote. “I’ll never forget when it hit me to make it a chronological story of the journey I had been on the few years prior, and losing sleep over the details and nuances of how to make it flow and feel like I had felt while living out and writing it.”

Ballerini added, “It’s been out for over a year, and it’s never been nominated, but the bond it gave you and I was something I hadn’t felt before. To me, that was the award and I had accepted that critically, it didn’t land like it did between us.”

But that all changed on Friday after the Grammy nominations were announced.

“The pinnacle of music lovers and listeners just nominated Unapologetically for a damn GRAMMY. Beaming with gratitude and pride on this,” Ballerini said. “Never ever expected this. I love y’all. What a year. Thank you.”

The 61st Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.