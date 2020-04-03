Gone West's Colbie Caillat and Justin Young Split, End Engagement After 10 Years Together

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young have split.

After more than 10 years together, the Gone West bandmates, who got engaged in 2015, are no longer a couple.

The pair announced the breakup in joint statements on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday evening.

“This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have,” wrote Caillat, 34.

“It will be hard, but often times the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow,” she continued. “We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together.”

Young, 41, shared the same statement, which he wrote to be addressed from him and with Caillat’s name substituted.

Caillat and Young’s decision to go their separate ways comes nearly five years after they got engaged. Sharing an Instagram post of the former couple standing side-by-side onboard a boat, Caillat revealed on May 29, 2015 that Young had popped the question.

“This sweet man asked me to be his lobster….and I said yes 🙂 #colbieandchristina,” she wrote.

This past September, the pair celebrated one decade together, with Caillat sharing a series of photos of herself and Young throughout the years.

“10 years ago today (hot damn) on an afternoon in Paris @justinkawikayoung wrote me a cute n cheesy little note asking me to be his girlfriend, I circled yes 😊📝🗺 *check out those dreads*,” she captioned the Sept. 6 post.

Speaking with PEOPLE last year, Caillat said that she and Young didn’t “want to have a wedding.”

“We just are going to spontaneously elope in the future. We’ve been together for almost 10 years. We’re just happy with the way things are and we’re just cruisey about it,” she said.

Although the duo is no longer together, they will continue to be close friends and bandmates.

This upcoming Sunday, Caillat and Young are scheduled to perform a virtual show as part of the UnCancelled Music Festival. They are slated to perform a set of fan favorite songs, including Caillat’s “Bubbly” and a special rendition of Gone West’s “What Could’ve Been” from their debut album Canyons (set for release on June 12).