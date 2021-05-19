Glen Campbell's Son Cal Weds Producer Kayla Thornton in Intimate Hawaii Ceremony
The country legend's musician son, Cal, met his wife, Kayla Thornton, while working on the documentary, Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me
Meet the Campbells!
Country legend Glen Campbell's son, Cal, 39, tied the knot with fiancée Kayla Thornton, 37, in Hawaii on May 14, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.
With just eight guests in attendance — including mom Kim Campbell and her boyfriend Dr. Russell Sheppel, Cal's sister, Ashley Campbell, Thornton's parents, Bodley and Karen Thornton, and longtime friend Stephen Banks — the couple said "I do" on Lahaina's Baby Beach.
"As one of the producers of our documentary, Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, Kayla came to know and love my dad, and we became dear friends," says Cal of his bride, who wore a Jonathan Simkhai dress. "It means a lot to me that she got to experience his 'Long Goodbye' with us. I can't wait for a 'wifetime' with my best friend!"
To honor his late father, Cal wore one of the singer's white tuxedo jackets with tails by Manuel Cuevas and Nudie Cohn. The newlyweds exchanged Tiffany & Co. wedding bands.
"Glen would be proud of Cal's musical journey as a musician and member of Beck's band, but more importantly for the godly man he has become and for the woman of valor he has chosen to share his life with," says Kim. "I wore the wedding ring Glen gave me during the wedding and we shared a toast remembering Glen after they were pronounced man and wife."
After a long battle with Alezheimer's disease, Glen died in August 2017 at age 81 in Nashville.
During his long-lasting career, the star released more than 70 albums, sold over 45 million records and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He also won 10 Grammy Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards during his lifetime.
After being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011, Glen courageously opened up about his illness. As the disease progressed, Kim and the couple's children continued caring for him after moving him into a memory-care facility located minutes from their Nashville home.
"He still has the same essence. He still has the same twinkle in his eye," Kim told PEOPLE in 2015. "He has the same chuckle, and he's still an entertainer."
Campbell's work of raising awareness of Alzheimer's was highlighted in the 2015 documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me, which followed the singer and his family on his 2011 tour as his memory declined.
Universal released the singer's final studio album, Adiós, on June 9. The 12-track compilation was recorded in 2012 in Nashville in the middle of his Goodbye Tour. Adiós features Glen singing four Jimmy Webb songs he never recorded but always loved, including the title track. Other songwriters on the album include Roger Miller, Bob Dylan, Dickey Lee, Jerry Reed, Carl Jackson, Fred Neil, and Willie Nelson who duets with Campbell on the poignant single, "Funny How Time Slips Away."
