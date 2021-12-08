Allan popped the question at Cheekwood in Nashville. He designed the ring he used to propose to Martin

Gary Allan Is Engaged! Country Singer Proposes to Girlfriend Molly Martin: 'She Said Yes!'

Mazel tov, Gary!

On Tuesday, country singer Gary Allan revealed that he had proposed to his girlfriend Molly Martin at Cheekwood Estate and Gardens in Nashville — and he shared several photos of the special moment on his Instagram.

"She said yes !!!" he wrote.

In the photos, Allan is seen bundled up in a coat and on one knee as Martin, his longtime girlfriend, grabs her face surprised. The couple was surrounded by some string lights as they celebrated the proposal with champagne.

Allan also shared a close look at the engagement ring, which featured a gorgeous, pear-shaped diamond, that Allan himself designed.

Allan knows a thing or two about rings! Along with his country music endeavors, Allan runs a successful family business called Gary Allan Custom Jewelry.

"I've always been fascinated with knives and watches," he told PEOPLE back in August about the business he runs with his daughter Maggie Herzberg. "I think I always wanted to be a jeweler."

Gary Allan and fiance Molly Mae Martinez Credit: Eric Adkins and Kaitlyn Hungerford

This will be Allan's fourth wedding. He first married Tracy Taylor in 1987. He then married Danette Day in 1998 and divorced in 1999. And he last was married to his third wife Angela Herzberg in 2001. She died by suicide in 2004.

With Taylor, Allan had three children: Maggie, Tanna and Dallas.

Back in August, Allan spoke to PEOPLE about his lengthy career in the music business.