Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years is on sale now and set for release on Nov. 15

Garth Brooks Unveils the Cover of Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years: 'I've Learned a Lot!'

Garth Brooks is gearing up for the release of his new anthology, which will go into detail about his life and career through some of his most pivotal years.

On Thursday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Brooks, the legendary country singer has unveiled the cover art to Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years and it is officially on sale for a Nov. 15 release date.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The anthology serves as the second part to his previously released Anthology, Part 1: The First Five Years. This time, the cover sees a silhouette of a young Brooks' head against a black background, with the American flag printed across his face.

Brooks, 60, picks up where he left off in the first release and details what went down from 1996-2001. With that, he covers the stories behind recording sessions for Fresh Horses, Sevens, The Limited Series, Double Live and Scarecrow. He also details what it was like to record "Beer Run" with George Jones.

Garth Brooks Upcoming Memoir: Anthology Part II, the Next Five Years Anthology Part II, The Next Five Years Cover Art | Credit: TalkShopLive

The anthology is also set to chronicle Brooks' famous 24-hour signing session at Fan Fair in 1996, the delay in releasing Seven and his decision to announce his retirement.

"I learned a lot!" the "Where Your Road Leads" singer said in a press release.

"The interviews just floored me," he continued, referencing the excerpts with Bob Dylan, Keith Urban, Steve Wariner and more. "Miss Yearwood claimed there was a duet version of 'To Make You Feel My Love' that only she remembered. But when we found it buried deep in the vault, I was amazed how raw and beautiful it was!"

His wife Trisha Yearwood has her own take on the project: "The way I see it, Garth spent the first five years of that crazy ride just hanging on for dear life! In the second five years, you start to see a captain steering his own ship," she said in the release.

In addition to the anthology, the country star will also be releasing a six-disc set of musical highlights from albums released during that time — along with two previously unreleased recordings.

On Aug. 1, fans will have the opportunity to join Brooks in his studio on TalkShopLive to hear some of the stories that are included in the anthology, ask him questions and possibly hear new music.

"If you're going to open a bar, you're going to want to bring something that people go 'Now, you've been to Nashville,'" he said in the livestream.

RELATED VIDEO: Trisha Yearwood Jokes About First Romantic Meal She Made Garth Brooks: 'He Almost Passed Out'

The Grammy winner also unveiled the logo for his bar — which does not yet have an opening date — named after his hit song, "Friends in Low Places."

"I think it was also somebody's idea on here…to open a bar in Nashville," he said, referring to the platform in which he interacts with fans. "And so now here it comes. We got the first look at what the Friends in Low Places logo looks like. But I can't wait to see merchandise with this on it."

Amid his new business venture, the "Hard Luck Woman" singer has also been performing in stadiums nationwide. In May, his concert in Baton Rouge left the audience cheering — and shaking.