Garth Brooks and Wife Trisha Yearwood Set to 'Bring Some Holiday Magic' in Virtual Christmas Show

Country star Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will help get viewers into the holiday spirit with an all-new Christmas special broadcasting next month. The hourlong virtual show, titled Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, will air live on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS. It will stream simultaneously on CBS All Access and telecast once again on CBS later that night at 11 p.m. EST.

Country Music Association's seven-time entertainer of the year, 58, and his wife Yearwood, 56, have been tapped for the show after their successful April 1 CBS concert. This go-around, they will perform seasonal tunes live, by request from Studio G inside their home. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festive showcase will not be taped in front of a studio audience. It will instead be filmed by a minimal crew following extensive safety protocol.

In the coming weeks, fans will be able to submit their song requests virtually. Brooks will provide instructions for submission during the upcoming episodes of his weekly Facebook Live show Inside Studio G.

Jack Sussman, CBS executive vice president of specials, music and live events, is excited for the couple's country-style Christmas special.

"Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit," he said in a statement. "It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families. Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic [by] performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood?"

Image zoom Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Last month, the country lovebirds released their rendition of the A Star Is Born duet "Shallow." Recently chatting with PEOPLE about the Friday release of his new album FUN, Brooks revealed that he cannot wait to host live and in-person concerts once the pandemic is over.