Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Postpone Facebook Concert Due to Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood's July 7 Facebook concert will not go on as planned.

On Monday, the superstar couple announced in a statement shared to their social media pages that they've decided to move the concert to a later date "out of an abundance of caution" after someone on their teams was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In addition, Brooks' "Inside Studio G" shows will be postponed for two weeks.

"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. -Team Garth & TeamTY," the statement read.

Since the coronavirus lockdown began in mid-March, Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 55, have been keeping fans entertained with virtual shows. On March 23, the pair — who got married in 2005 — performed together in an earlier Facebook Live concert, which amassed more than 5.2 million viewers in a matter of hours and repeatedly crashed the site.

The virtual concert's popularity spurred the idea for their April 1 CBS special, "GARTH & TRISHA LIVE!" During the special, Brooks and Yearwood performed live from their home recording studio, Studio G. Then in May, they performed together again at the Grand Ole Opry without an audience for a streaming event.

In June, Brooks played a drive-in movie theater concert which was broadcast at 300 drive-in theaters across North America. The June 27 concert was the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters in the United States and Canada.