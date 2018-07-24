Garth Brooks Recalls a 'Very Sweet' Double Date with Wife Trisha Yearwood and Two Fans at Home

No one knows Southern hospitality better than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

The country stars together are known as one of the reigning couples of country music, setting relationship goals for their many fans. Their generosity was more evident than ever in February when Brooks invited two lucky fans — a couple from Sweden who planned to honeymoon in the States — to their home for an intimate dinner with him and Yearwood.

“That turned out shockingly well. They were very, very sweet,” Brooks, 56, recalls to PEOPLE exclusively of his double date with Elisabeth Wadin and her husband.

“With my wife, it’s like any relationship: Whichever one thinks of the idea, the other one questions it. That’s husband and wife, right?” the six-time CMA entertainer of the year winner says with a laugh.

“She wasn’t sure about it because it came off the cuff. But these people, if you got to handpick them, you couldn’t have picked a better couple. The night turned out unbelievably well,” says Brooks, who reveals Yearwood whipped up a traditional Southern meal of roast beef, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

“It was fun to learn about them and the little town they’re in. Their way of life over in Sweden isn’t that much different than our way of life over here when you boil it down to two kids who got no money. They get married and work hard to make ends meet. It’s a familiar story [that] we all know,” he adds. “The best part was the conversation and what we learned about them.”

Open dialogue with his fans and followers is of utmost importance for Brooks, especially in his Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G: A Monday Night Conversation, which celebrated its two-year anniversary on Monday.

“It’s all driven by the people,” says Brooks, who celebrated by visiting Facebook HQ in Menlo Park, California, where he live-streamed a Q&A session from audience members and viewers.

“The true Garth and Trisha fans are the ones you can never replace. Those are the ones you love to get, those are the ones you should have at your house,” he shares.

Since launching the show in July 2016, Brooks has connected directly with his fans.

From the unveiling of his holiday album with Yearwood to interacting with fans across the country and showing appearances at the Bluebird Cafe and Ryman Auditorium, Brooks says he uses his Facebook platform to spread positivity.

“I stick to what I know, and what I know is positive,” he says about his social media. “Just stick to the positive and the positive message.”