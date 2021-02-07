Garth Brooks Turns 60 Today! Celebrate with These Must-See Throwbacks of the Country Star

A look back at the life of the country music icon, baseball player and loving husband

By Diane J. Cho Updated February 07, 2022 12:05 PM

Early Years

Credit: Joseph Del Valle/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Jay Leno, who was guest host for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in October 1990, introduces musical guest, Brooks.

Benefit Buddies

Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Wynonna Judd, Brooks and Naomi Judd get together at the Love Is Feeding Everyone Country Christmas Benefit in December 1990 at the Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California.

High Honors

Credit: The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Following a successful night of wins, Brooks hits the 26th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet in 1991 to pose with his awards.

Country Legends

Credit: Beth Gwinn/Getty

A young Brooks poses with George Jones backstage at Fan Fair in June 1991 in Nashville.

N.Y.C. Milestone

Credit: Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/ Getty

Musical guest Brooks takes the Saturday Night Live stage with John Goodman, Mike Myers, Ellen Cleghorne, Julia Sweeney and more in 1992.

Powerhouse Pair

Credit: George Rose/Getty

Actress Marlee Matlin and Brooks kick off Super Bowl XXVII in 1993 by performing the national anthem together in Pasadena, California.

Behind the Scenes

The star poses backstage before a show in April 1994. 

Pinstripes Presentation

Credit: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

Then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani presents Brooks with a custom Yankees baseball uniform during a 1997 press conference on the roof of the Arsenal Building in Central Park. 

Forever Date

Credit: Ron Wolfson/ Getty

A casual Brooks and Yearwood hang backstage in January 1998 at the 25th Annual American Music Awards in L.A.

Return to Tonight

Credit: Margaret Norton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Brooks reunites with Jay Leno in March 1998 on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, alongside guest star Fran Drescher.

Field of Dreams

Credit: Brian Bahr/Getty

In addition to music, Brooks acted on his passion for baseball and played for the Kansas City Royals. Here, the star waits in the on-deck circle for his turns against the Texas Rangers in 2004.

Disney Magic

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The loving couple poses with Mickey Mouse during a trip to Disneyland in 2005. 

Young Love

Wife Trisha Yearwood gives a big birthday shoutout to her "best friend" and husband in 2018.

By Diane J. Cho