"This one makes me cry, and I never cry," Yearwood told Brooks before he performed the song

Garth Brooks Tears Up While Performing 'Belleau Wood' During Holiday Special: 'I'm Gonna Get This'

On Sunday night, the country crooner had to pause and restart his performance of his touching Christmas song song "Belleau Wood," which narrates the story of several German and American soldiers during World War I, when a truce was declared to celebrate the Christmas Eve and each side of the war sang a rendition of "Silent Night" together.

As Brooks, 58, strummed his guitar, he had to stop and say "I'm gonna get this," before he wiped away a tear. He then collected himself and started to play the tune once again.

"I stood up on my trench / And I began to sing along / Then across the frozen battlefield / Another's voice joined in / Until one by one each man became / A singer of the hymn," Brooks sings in the holiday track.

The song had been a request from fans on social media, who were able to send in recommendations for Yearwood and Brooks to perform that night.

"Good luck, buddy," Yearwood, 56, said after a producer mentioned that that song was coming next, according to Decider. "Because this one makes me cry, and I never cry."

Brooks would go on to explain that he typically performs an "abbreviated version" of the song, but he decided to perform the whole thing.

"I don’t know how long it's been since I played the whole version, but if it's not too much for you guys, I'd like to play the whole song," he said before playing the acoustic holiday track.

After finishing his rendition, he explained that he "loves" the song's message — and at a time like today, who wouldn't?

"It's so pretty … And when you're sitting there going, 'Here's hoping we both live to see us find a better way,'" he said about the song he co-wrote in the 1990s.

Fans loved the rendition and Brooks' emotion while playing the track.

"Garth singing Belleau Wood in his home studio, raw, acoustic, is the best 'in-home' tv I’ve seen since this pandemic began," wrote one Twitter user. "Belleau Wood is the best Christmas song and that was magnificent."

"When @garthbrooks cries singing his beautiful Belleau Wood, I cry (who doesn't??)" tweeted another.