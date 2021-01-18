"I've played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve," the country star said

Garth Brooks to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration: 'This Is Not a Political Statement'

Garth Brooks is going to help America ring in the new presidency.

On Monday, the Country Music Hall of Famer, 58, announced in a press conference that he would be performing at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration this coming Wednesday.

"This is not a political statement — this is a statement of unity," Brooks said on an afternoon Zoom call with reporters. "This is kind of how I get to serve this country."

"I've played for every president there is, since Carter, with the exception of Reagan. This is an honor for me to get to serve," he added. "And it's one of the things that, if my family is around, no matter who the president-elect is, it's an honor to be asked."

The artist then gave some hints into what his Wednesday performance will be. "We were lucky enough to do "We Shall Be Free" at the Obama inauguration, so I don't think you'll see that here," Brooks teased.

Last week, officials announced that Lady Gaga will sing the National Anthem at the swearing-in ceremony. Jennifer Lopez is also performing.

A host of celebrities have also been confirmed their they would be celebrating with a primetime TV special, hosted by Tom Hanks, airing after Biden's swearing-in at the U.S. Capitol — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and José Andrés.

Miranda, 41, is set to recite a "classic work" during the program, according to a release from the Biden-Harris transition.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce various segments throughout the program, which will include celebrity guests such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, and Justin Timberlake.

Each performance will be filmed in a different location across the country and will be streamed online and on television. The swearing-ceremony is still expected to be an in-person event be held on the Capitol steps, with a much-downsized crowd largely consisting of lawmakers and officials.

The unprecedented inaugural ceremonies will begin as early as 11:30 a.m. ET, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sworn into office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, according to NPR. Biden is then expected to take the oath of office at 12:00 p.m. ET.