Garth Brooks' Kansas City Concert at Arrowhead Stadium to Include a COVID Vaccine Clinic

Garth Brooks is taking over Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium next Saturday — and in addition to enjoying music, fans will have an opportunity to get a jab, too.

The Aug. 7 concert is set to have a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site, the Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan said during a media call on Monday that the organization's "goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible, on the business side as well as in the community."

"We're going to continue to take advantage of every opportunity we can to create vaccination opportunities," he said.

He added: "We've got a little concert coming up here with Garth Brooks with about 70,000-plus fans, and we're working on having a vaccination site on-site for the concert. We'll continue to do that. Not sure if we're going to be able to do it on game days. We're trying to work through that as well."

Brooks, 59, is currently on a stadium tour, with his next show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, followed by the sold-out stop in Kansas City, Mo. Other stops will include cities in Nebraska, Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland and Massachusetts. On Wednesday, the country singer added a stop in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 4.

The Centers for Disease Control recommended this week that people wear masks indoors in areas with high levels of transmission, whether vaccinated or not. As of Wednesday, 49 percent of Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 57 percent have received at least one dose, according to CDC data.

In Missouri, 41 percent have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

At Arrowhead stadium, masks are not required, but are "recommended for guests who are not fully vaccinated," and staff members that have not been vaccinated "will be directed to wear a mask," according to the Chiefs' website.

With growing concern over the Delta variant, which is currently the most predominant strain circulating throughout the country, Americans are encouraged by the CDC to mask up to curb the spread once again.

While Delta has been known to infect people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, known as "breakthrough" cases, the vast majority of new cases are in people who have not received the vaccine.

"The vast majority of transmission is occurring in unvaccinated people and through unvaccinated people," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week. "But unlike the Alpha variant that we had back in May, where we didn't believe that if you were vaccinated you could transmit further, this is different now with the Delta variant. And we're seeing that now, infection is possible if you are a rare breakthrough infection, that you can transmit further which is the reason for the change."

"With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever," Walensky added.