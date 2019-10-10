Garth Brooks Says Jimmy Carter’s Legacy Goes Beyond Politics: ‘Forget Republican or Democrat’

Image zoom (L-R) Garth Brooks and Jimmy Carter David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock; Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Garth Brooks thinks we could all take a page out of Jimmy Carter’s book — regardless of political affiliation.

Brooks, a longtime supporter of Habitat for Humanity, recently praised the 95-year-old former president, who helped build houses with the organization on Monday, just one day after falling at his home in Plains, Georgia.

“You don’t expect anything different from the man,” Brooks, 57, told Yahoo News, extending a compliment to his wife Rosalynn as well.

“He’s just one of those guys, and Ms. Rosalynn’s the same way. They’re just those people that you have to be around to actually believe it.”

The country star went on to praise the couple for their shared commitment to Habitat for Humanity over the years, which transcends “any political agenda.”

“What the Carters stand for is what we should all shoot for as human beings,” he said. “Please forget ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat.’ What they are standing for is as human beings.”

“You’ve got to understand that when you get to heaven, nobody cares about ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat’ in heaven at all. ‘Welcome to heaven. This is it,’” he added, noting, “If we’re going to get anywhere as a human race, this is the path we want to follow.”

On Sunday evening, Carter said that nothing could keep him from making the trip to Tennessee to help build homes — even the tumble and his newly-bruised face.

“I got up this morning … I was getting ready for church, right after that we had a family reunion and we were coming to Nashville,” he said, according to video of his remarks.

“I fell down and hit my forehead on a sharp edge and I had to go to the hospital,” Carter, who is the oldest living president, added. “And they took 14 stitches in my forehead and my eye’s black, if you noticed.”

“But I had a No. 1 priority and that was to come to Nashville to build houses!” he said.