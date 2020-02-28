Image zoom Garth Brooks/Instagram; Inset: Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Talk about a misunderstanding!

Earlier this week, Garth Brooks shared a photograph of himself wearing a jersey for retired Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders, but some of his followers got confused, mistakenly believing the jersey was intended as a sign of support for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

In the image, which was shared shortly after the country superstar’s tour stop in Detroit, he posed with his back towards the camera while wearing the NFL star’s No. 20 jersey.

“Detroit you carried me all night long but you always have,” he captioned the snap. “I’m in love with you! Love, g #GARTHinDETROIT.”

During the show, Brooks also gave a shout out to Sanders, telling the crowd “you guys got the greatest player in NFL history, in my opinion,” according to The Blaze.

Although Brooks’ post seemingly made it very clear he was simply full of appreciation for Detroit, some of his followers thought the jersey carried a very different message.

“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do ???? Why why why does it have to involve politics !!!” wrote one mistaken commenter, while a second added that they “Lost some respect w that jersey.”

“If this is for Bernie Sanders, I’m done with you. I thought you were a true American that loves Our Country?” wrote another.

However, not every commenter misread the situation.

“It’s BARRY Sanders,” wrote one social media user. “So y’all can chill with the hate. This barry and garth deserve nothing but respect.”

“The fact that there are actually people who don’t know he is wearing a Barry Sanders jersey in Detroit is amazing to me. #wow,” added another, as a third quipped: “I’m just here to read all the comments of people unaware of who Barry Sanders is.”

Brooks has a long history of supporting the office of the presidency — regardless of political affiliation.

Although Brooks did not perform for President Donald Trump’s inauguration, as he had done years before for Barack Obama, the decision came down to his touring schedule.

“I’m going to tell you, with this whole presidential thing: We’ve got one going out, pray for him and his family. And for the president going in, pray for him and his family to guide this nation. Let’s stay together. Love, unity, that’s what it’s all about,” he said during a 2017 Facebook Live, according to Time. “In the immortal words of Martin Luther King, the most durable power that we’ve known is love. It will always be that way.”

The county star has also praised former president Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn for their commitment to the Habitat for Humanity, which transcends “any political agenda.”

“What the Carters stand for is what we should all shoot for as human beings,” he told Yahoo News last year. “Please forget ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat.’ What they are standing for is as human beings.”

“You’ve got to understand that when you get to heaven, nobody cares about ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat’ in heaven at all. ‘Welcome to heaven. This is it,’” he added, noting, “If we’re going to get anywhere as a human race, this is the path we want to follow.”