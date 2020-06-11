Garth Brooks Bringing One-of-a-Kind Concert to 300 Drive-In Theaters Across North America

The country superstar is keeping his fans entertained, while also looking out for their safety

Garth Brooks is coming to a city near you — and in a way that allows all of his fans to practice social distancing.

The country superstar, 58, has announced he’ll be playing a very special concert, which will be broadcast later this month at 300 drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert, which will take place on June 27, will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters in the United States and Canada — and is being created exclusively for the occasion.

"I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it," Brooks said in a press release. "This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in."

"Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer," added Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. "We're excited to partner with Garth, who's already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities."

In addition to giving fans a night of good music, the drive-in aspect of the event will also allow participants to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All shows will adhere to CDC guidelines as well as state and local health mandates. All vehicles must be parked at least six feet away from each other, and there will be contactless payment and ticketing systems in place as well as limited capacity in restrooms. Staff will also be required to use personal protective equipment and there will be guidelines around concessions.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th on Ticketmaster at 12 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT. The website will also feature a full list of drive-in theaters that are participating in the event.