Garth Brooks Reveals Daughter Allie Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Urges Others to Follow 'the Guidelines'

Garth Brooks said he and his wife Trisha Yearwood had to quarantine themselves after the diagnosis

Garth Brooks is opening up about his daughter Allie's experience with the novel coronavirus.

During a virtual press conference on Wednesday, in which the country star, 58, announced that he was pulling his name out of contention for the CMA entertainer of the year award, Brooks revealed that his 24-year-old daughter — a musician who performs under the name Allie Colleen — tested positive for COVID-19.

Allie had a mild case of the virus and has since recovered except for a sore throat, according to Brooks.

"As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future so you just watch over them," he said. "You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that."

Brooks went on to empathize with parents whose children tested positive for COVID-19, emphasizing the importance of following precautionary measures recommended by health officials to stop the spread of the disease.

"None of us has ever seen this before," he said. "As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this."

The singer also explained he and wife Trisha Yearwood recently had to quarantine themselves because of the diagnosis, as Allie's husband "works with us every day, so that was the possible scare."

"So everybody went and got tested. Everybody tested negative, so we were back up and running pretty quick," he said.

Earlier this month, Brooks and Yearwood, 55, postponed their July 7 Facebook concert and moved back Brooks' "Inside Studio G" shows "out of an abundance of caution" after learning that someone on their team was potentially exposed to coronavirus, according to a statement.

"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. -Team Garth & TeamTY," the statement read at the time.

Brooks spoke about how he spent his quarantine with Yearwood — whom he married in 2005 — during Wednesday's press conference, sharing that the couple used the break "as a time to face everything, 'cause now you can’t leave, you can’t walk away. This is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse."

Brooks added that the recent months have "probably been the most we’ve ever gone through as a couple."

"What’s on the other side is so great, especially when you are with the right one," he said.