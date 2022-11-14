Garth Brooks is headed to Sin City!

The country superstar, 60, announced a new headlining Las Vegas residency on Monday that'll take place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Starting in May 2023, Brooks will launch Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, a series of shows that will be different each night thanks to varying band members and a few special guests. He'll play 27 dates from May through December 2023.

"Vegas is the place where anything goes, and The Colosseum at Caesars is the heart of Vegas," Brooks said in a statement. "The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it."

The "Friends in Low Places" singer— who wrapped a massive, three-and-a-half year stadium tour in September — explained on Good Morning America that he'll have his band in tow, but not always on stage with him to keep things interesting.

"The band is coming, but it's the one-man show," he said. "They're going to sit in the audience. So at any time you want a fiddle just to come up and join you, any time you just want percussion and background to come up and sing or it's just you — or just bring the whole band up to do 'Friends in Low Places'... this should be stupid."

When asked if wife Trisha Yearwood would be joining him on stage at any point, Brooks said she would "of course" be there as a special guest.

"I think they'd actually meet me with a noose out at the bus if I didn't bring Miss Yearwood," he said. "Everybody loves her and they should, so I'm hoping she's gonna make some trips with us."

Garth Brooks/Plus ONE marks the musician's second Las Vegas residency following Garth at Wynn, which ran from 2009 through 2014. "It's something I've been lucky enough to get to do before, so this is like the second round," he told Billboard in a new interview. "And this time, I'm going to be like a guy at a buffet with two forks and if you're in that crowd, I'm going to eat you alive."

In connection with the residency announcement, Brooks is also releasing a box set called Garth Brooks LIVE LIVE, which includes a custom book with live photos and five discs containing more than 50 live recordings and newly released recordings.

Garth Brooks. Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Having Garth Brooks, one of the greatest of all time, bring his tremendous talent and an entirely new show to The Colosseum only adds to the remarkable legacy of Caesars Palace," Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. "We are confident that Garth Brooks/Plus ONE will be an unforgettable live entertainment experience for our guests, and we are honored that he's chosen to join the Caesars Entertainment family."

Brooks, who is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history, ended his stadium tour in September in Ireland. The tour was seen by nearly 3 million people, and drew an average of more than 95,000 people in each city.

Registration for Ticketmaster Verified Fan is open now, and fans can sign up until Thursday at 8 p.m. PT. The Verified sale will begin on Monday at 10 a.m. PT for registered fans. There will also be a Citi Presale for Citi cardholders that'll also begin on Monday.

See below for dates.

May 2023: 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

June 2023: 1, 3, 4

July 2023: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23

November 2023: 29

December 2023: 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16