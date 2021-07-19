The couple guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show after celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary, and decided it was a great time to dole out some relationship advice. One viewer asked for their "advice for setting the mood in the bedroom," and Brooks said music was key for him.

"And I don't know if you listen to country music, but one of the greatest female voices ever on the planet is this gorgeous blonde named Trisha Yearwood," he said. "Yeah. That'll get you in the mood right there."

"You do need the right music," added Yearwood, who then joked, "There is this very sexy singer-songwriter guy who always gets me in the mood. Maybe you've heard of him? His name is John Legend."

Touching her surprised husband on the shoulder, Yearwood assured him, "I'm just kidding. I mean, I do love John Legend. I love listening to you too." Brooks then joked back, "You too? You want to clear that one up? Is it the band U2?"