Garth Brooks Recalls Time He Accidentally Showered with Steven Tyler: 'How Many People Get to Say That?'

Garth Brooks has friends in low places — like the showers of a baseball stadium clubhouse.

The country superstar revealed that he once bumped into Aerosmith rocker Steven Tyler in the unlikeliest of places: while showering at Shea Stadium before a concert in New York City.

Brooks, 61, explained during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday that he and Tyler's paths crossed when they both played the Last Play at Shea concert with Billy Joel in July 2008.

"I showered with him!" he recalled. "We were playing the Last Play at Shea Billy Joel, they're getting ready to tear down Shea Stadium in New York and I go out there and I'm late anyway, and they just have the baseball showers."

The singer continued: "I'm in there showering, getting ready for the show, and I had soap in my eyes, I look around, and there's Steven Tyler. He's showering too. 'Hey, how ya doin'?' And so it was just… How many people get to say that?"

Garth Brooks and Steven Tyler. Rick Diamond/ACM2015/Getty

Clarkson joked that the number may actually be more than Brooks thinks, considering Tyler, 75, is a rockstar prone to rockstar antics.

"You might not be so special, Garth!" she quipped, though the country star called Tyler a "beautiful cat," and said the moment was "great."

Both Brooks and Tyler joined Joel for a final set of shows at Shea Stadium, home of the New York Mets baseball team, before it was torn down to make way for the team's new ballpark, Citi Field. The country star sang "Shameless" with Joel, while Tyler performed "Walk This Way."

Though it remains unclear if the two met before their unexpected joint shower, Brooks covered the Aerosmith song "Fever" in 1995, retitling it "The Fever." Their paths also crossed at the 2014 CMA Awards, where Tyler shared a photo of them posing together backstage.

Brooks will kick off his Las Vegas residency Garth Brooks/Plus ONE on Thursday night at The Colosseum at Caesars, during which he'll play 27 shows through December.

Tyler, meanwhile, announced earlier this month that he and his Aerosmith bandmates will embark on a farewell tour titled Peace Out starting in September.

"After 50 years, 10 world tours and playing for over 100 million fans, it's time for one last go," the rockers said in a press release. "It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."