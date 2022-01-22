Garrett Hedlund Joins Instagram and Releases First Single 'The Road' After Emma Roberts Split

The actor and singer, 37, launched his social media profile Tuesday by posting a black-and-white photo of himself perched in a chair while holding a guitar. In the snap, Hedlund props his legs up on a chair and leans back while strumming the instrument.

He added, "Been cookin' somethin' up in the studio for the past couple of months, and now I finally get to share it with the world: my first single as a solo artist, 'The Road,' comes out this Friday, 01/21! Got a lot more stuff coming out soon, and I can't wait to share it all with you. Until then, help me out and show 'The Road' some love by presaving it!"