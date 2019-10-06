Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are married!

The former American Idol contestants (who met during their respective runs on season 16 of the show in 2018) tied the knot in Garrison, Texas, on Saturday in front of 100 guests at wedding and event venue Union Springs — and PEOPLE has all the exclusive details.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” Barrett told PEOPLE ahead of the big day. “We can’t wait to have everyone we love under one roof to help send us off into this new season.”

Barrett, 19, said that she and Foehner, 23, decided on their venue because of their love of Texas — where Foehner is from — and the woods.

“I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax,” Barrett said. “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”

Throughout the space, the couple decorated with plum and blush décor that brought their “rustic” theme to life.

“Texas is such a perfect backdrop for the start of our marriage,” Barrett said. “The setting of our wedding in the woods really influenced the décor and feel of our big day.”

Image zoom Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett Lilly Welch Photography

One of the couple’s good friends, Jeremy Vuolo (the husband of Counting On star Jinger Duggar), married them. They wrote their own vows, and Barrett anticipated they both “absolutely” would cry during the special moment.

“We’re both excited to make such a serious and holy commitment before the Lord, with our friends and family there to support us and celebrate,” Barrett said. “Becoming one family has been the thing we’ve looked forward to most.”

Along with Vuolo, recognizable names on the couple’s wedding guest list included their fellow Idol season 16 contestants Caleb Lee Hutchinson — who was one of Foehner’s groomsmen — and Catie Turner.

Barrett wore a gown by Martina Liana for the ceremony and reception, and she said she didn’t have to try on “too many” dresses before landing on the perfect one.

“I was fortunate to find one pretty quickly, and I absolutely LOVE it,” “The Good Ones” singer said.

Image zoom Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett Kevin Mazur/Getty

At the reception, Barrett and Foehner picked the 1959 instrumental song “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farina for their first dance as a married couple.

“It’s such a beautiful melody,” Barrett said. “It feels really cinematic and special, and I think it’s going to make the moment memorable for us.”

As for the food, the couple decided to serve up some of their favorites.

“Cade loves Mexican food and I love American, so we will have both food options,” Barrett said. “And, of course, lots of cake!”

Barrett said that their reception would be a “laid back evening” focused on “celebrating our commitment to loving each other forever and the start of our life together.”

“We wanted to keep it more about the ceremony and the commitment together before God rather than the party,” she added.

Image zoom Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Madisen Elizabeth Photography

The couple got engaged in March during a trip to Los Angeles, where they booked a stay at the same hotel where they first met while filming Idol. Before a mini-photoshoot they were taking for a friend’s portfolio, the photographer suggested they take photos in the exact room where they met — and that’s where Foehner popped the question.

“She started taking the pictures and then she said, ‘Hold on I need to switch lenses.’ Cade started saying all these sweet things and I didn’t think anything of it because he normally does it all the time,” Barrett told PEOPLE at the time. “But I noticed he kept going on and on and then he eventually said, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ Then he got down on one knee and he asked and I said, ‘Yes!’”

After the proposal, Barrett and Foehner knew they didn’t want to wait long to have their wedding.

“We thought, ‘What’s the point in waiting years and years if we already know we’re going to be committed to each other forever?’ So may forever start now,” Barrett said. “It is a blessing to find a husband or wife in this life, marriage is a profound and special thing, and we are so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

Barrett credits their shared faith for keeping their relationship strong.

“We pray together every day,” she said. “Our minds are set on serving each other while serving God.”

Image zoom Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty

As to what she’s most looking forward to about married life with Foehner, Barrett — who heads out on tour with Chris Lane this fall — said it’s just “being together forever.”

“After being on the road separately this year and navigating that — knowing that we’ll be together, living in the same city, and starting/ending our days together every day is such a gift and what we’ve been looking forward to so much,” she said. “We are thrilled.”

Before forever, though, comes the honeymoon — and Barrett and Foehner are heading to the beach!

“We wanted to go somewhere with really clear water and white sand,” Barrett said.