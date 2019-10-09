From American Idol to the Altar: All the Photos from Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's Texas Wedding

The former American Idol contestants (who met during their respective runs on season 16 of the show in 2018) tied the knot in Garrison, Texas, on Saturday
By Sarah Michaud
October 09, 2019 03:25 PM

MR. & MRS.

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner tied the knot on Saturday in Garrison, Texas, in front of 100 guests at wedding and event venue Union Springs.

“We wanted a small, intimate wedding with close friends and family,” Barrett told PEOPLE ahead of the big day.

THE LOCATION

Barrett, 19, said that she and Foehner, 23, decided on their venue because of their love of Texas — where Foehner is from — and the woods.

“I spent a lot of time [in Texas] this summer with his family — it’s a great place to get off the grid and relax,” Barrett said. “The venue is in a neat little private area down some dirt roads, which totally fits our style.”

THE DRESS

Barrett wore a gown by Martina Liana for the ceremony and reception, and she said she didn’t have to try on “too many” dresses before landing on the perfect one.

“I was fortunate to find one pretty quickly, and I absolutely LOVE it,” “The Good Ones” singer said.

THE VOWS

One of the couple’s good friends, Jeremy Vuolo (the husband of Counting On star Jinger Duggar), married them. They wrote their own vows, and Barrett anticipated they both “absolutely” would cry during the special moment.

“We’re both excited to make such a serious and holy commitment before the Lord, with our friends and family there to support us and celebrate,” Barrett said. “Becoming one family has been the thing we’ve looked forward to most.”

IDOL MEMORIES

The former American Idol contestants met during their respective runs on season 16 of the show in 2018.

Recognizable names on the couple’s wedding guest list included their fellow Idol season 16 contestants Caleb Lee Hutchinson — who was one of Foehner’s groomsmen — and Catie Turner.

 

FIRST DANCE

At the reception, Barrett and Foehner picked the 1959 instrumental song “Sleep Walk” by Santo and Johnny Farina for their first dance as a married couple.

“It’s such a beautiful melody,” Barrett said. “It feels really cinematic and special, and I think it’s going to make the moment memorable for us.”

THE CAKE

As for the food, the couple decided to serve up some of their favorites.

“Cade loves Mexican food and I love American, so we will have both food options,” Barrett said. “And, of course, lots of cake!”

YOUNG LOVE

After the proposal, Barrett and Foehner knew they didn’t want to wait long to have their wedding.

“We thought, ‘What’s the point in waiting years and years if we already know we’re going to be committed to each other forever?’ So may forever start now,” Barrett said. “It is a blessing to find a husband or wife in this life, marriage is a profound and special thing, and we are so excited to finally be husband and wife.”

NEXT STEPS

As to what she’s most looking forward to about married life with Foehner, Barrett — who heads out on tour with Chris Lane this fall — said it’s just “being together forever.”

“After being on the road separately this year and navigating that — knowing that we’ll be together, living in the same city, and starting/ending our days together every day is such a gift and what we’ve been looking forward to so much,” she said. “We are thrilled.”

