Gabby Barrett Talks Debut Album Goldmine and Meeting Husband Cade Foehner: 'I Was Nervous'

"I know it sounds cliché, but I feel like I've dug for these songs and struck my own little goldmine," the rising country singer says in her Amazon Music mini-documentary, Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett

Pregnant country star Gabby Barrett opens up about meeting her husband — fellow musician Cade Foehner — and falling in love with country music in her new mini-documentary titled Breakthrough: Gabby Barrett.

The mini-doc, which follows Barrett, 20, along her journey to releasing her debut album Goldmine, dropped on Amazon Music Monday.

"Releasing an album during quarantine isn't your ideal release," Barrett says in the film. "It was different. I've never had this long of a break in my life in nine years. I was always just going, going, going."

But the silver lining for Barrett and her husband is that "we just love spending time with family. That's something that we've loved during this time of isolation. We've been really thankful for that."

"When it was coming to naming the album, it's funny cause one of the tracks on the album is called 'Goldmine' and I had thought, 'Goldmine, hmm,'" Barrett recounts of finding the perfect title. "Then, when I started to think about it more, I thought about all the people that worked in goldmines and it's very hard work. I know it sounds cliché, but I feel like I've dug for these songs and struck my own little goldmine."

Barrett is happy to give her supporters an inside look at her new release.

“This is such an exciting opportunity to share with fans another side of who I am and how I got to this point in my career,” Barrett said of the documentary. “I loved getting to film it and walk through the journey again. I feel blessed and fortunate for every step along the way. Partnering with Amazon Music in this mini-doc has been amazing. They have been huge supporters of me and my music and I am very grateful for everything they’ve done.”

Foehner, 24, is just as happy for his leading lady. "I'm so proud of my darling wife and all she's accomplished. It is such a joy to see her honored. This was a fun project to be a part of. Hoping y'all like it!”

The American Idol alums met during their respective runs on season 16 of the show in 2018 and got married in October 2019. They are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in January of next year.

"I had saw him and I remember asking him to make a video together," recalls Barrett of meeting her beau. "I saw you and I didn't come up to you though because I was nervous and then we took a picture together," says Foehner in the film.

Image zoom Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett Amazon Music

Barrett adorably revealed that she asked him for a picture as a means to contact him later.

"I had my eye on her but I was really nervous," Foehner admits. "I just kinda stayed back hoping she would notice me and I guess she did. With Gabby and I, it's always been [that] we're each other's biggest fans. We're always supportive of each other. We're always trying to put each other first."

Barrett, who grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is one of eight children. She began singing in a gospel choir at just 9 years old. It was in the church that Barrett further developed her singing voice.

Image zoom Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Madisen Mahoney

"I'm very fortunate that R&B was where I first kind of learned my root in singing. I was able to do more with my voice and find it at an early age and then transform that into country as well," says the rising country star.

"Country just kind of struck me differently from [all the genres] with the storytelling aspect of it," the songstress says of finding her tune.