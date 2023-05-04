Watch Frank Ray's Hilarious Music Video for Breakup Song 'Somebody Else's Whiskey' (Exclusive)

"I hope fans can take away the feeling of finding a silver lining at ending a relationship," Ray tells PEOPLE exclusively of the song

By
Published on May 4, 2023 05:00 PM

Frank Ray just took his breakup song to a new level.

On Thursday, PEOPLE is exclusively premiering the rising country star's latest music video to his song "Someone Else's Whiskey." To celebrate the release, Ray opened up about the inspiration behind his hilarious creative direction.

"I love 'Somebody Else's Whiskey' because of its tongue-in-cheek kind of humor that's a direct reflection of my personality. The song is cleverly crafted to put a funny spin on the otherwise sad subject of a breakup," Ray tells PEOPLE.

Frank Ray "Somebody Else's Whiskey" Music Video
BBR Music

"I hope fans can take away the feeling of finding a silver lining at ending a relationship," Ray — who is currently on tour with Old Dominion — adds. "Sometimes it's for the best for both parties, and that's what this song does best. It doesn't really place the blame on anybody but rather just says, 'Hey, we're all happier for it now.'"

The music video kicks off with Ray relaxing by a pool as a woman reprimands him, throws a drink in his face and yells "I'm leaving you." Through it all, he remains calm and seemingly makes light of the situation.

Frank Ray "Somebody Else's Whiskey" Music Video
BBR Music

Then, as she's leaving in her car he smiles as he waves goodbye. He goes on to enjoy his day by the pool as he makes drinks for himself and jumps in the pool.

"Filming the music video was so much fun! The idea behind it was super neat. There's a brief moment where we showcase the breakup and then the rest, I'm just having an absolute blast in a newly found party for one," he says. "The film crew found a cool location with a backyard pool, which is where we focus the entire video, complete with a tiki bar, so I had a ton of fun pretty much just drinking with myself."

"Somebody Else's Whiskey" was featured on his EP Getcha Some in August.

Frank Ray "Somebody Else's Whiskey" Music Video https://vimeo.com/818904438/093a3d6f6a?share=copy
BBR Music

"I knew 'Somebody Else's Whiskey' was going to be the next single because the first time I showcased the song for a live audience was in Wisconsin at a writers' round in Milwaukee and Madison," he says. "I remember adding it to my setlist very last minute, and the crowd reaction was overwhelmingly positive. By the end of the first chorus, people were laughing and cheering."

He continues, "It was real-time feedback, so I knew that we had something special on our hands. I hope that anybody who listens to this song has that same reaction and that they can relate to it. Realistically, we've all dodged a bullet when it comes to a bad relationship at some point in our lives. This song gives you a reason to raise a glass to it."

The music video to "Somebody Else's Whiskey" is out now.

