Former Little Texas Frontman Tim Rushlow Marries Kelly Woodring: 'Forever Grateful'

When Tim Rushlow — the former lead singer of Little Texas — met Kelly Woodring three decades ago, he had no idea she would go on to become his wife. Now, the couple realizes they might've been brought together by fate.

On Sept. 20, Rushlow, 56, and Woodring, 55, eloped in the Rocky Mountains of Vail, Colorado, where Rushlow's best friend and retired SEAL Mark Waddell officiated the ceremony.

"Kelly has shown me life through a new lens and I am forever grateful to have her by my side. I am so honored that we get to navigate this life together," Rushlow tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Tim Rushlow and Kelly Woodring. Sherri Innis Photography

The singer and Woodring met over 30 years ago at Miss Kitty's Saloon in Marietta, Georgia, where Little Texas would perform before their rise to fame.

Tim Rushlow and Kelly Woodring. Sherri Innis Photography

Since then, they had become great friends but went in different directions in life. Later down the line, a chance encounter brought them together again — and it was like "time stood still."

"I would have never thought that Tim and I would reconnect after all these years. The love and respect we have for one another is such a gift," Woodring says. "Tim brings such joy and laughter to my world. I am so honored to be his wife."

Tim Rushlow and Kelly Woodring. Sherri Innis Photography

Rushlow and Woodring got engaged in May. To honor the occasion, the singer-songwriter shared a rare tribute post to his then-fiancée.

"Well most of you who know me know that I love my life but have always chosen to keep most of my private life just that," he began. "It's never been my style to post those things but I also realize that the best things happening in my life need to be celebrated and shared as well."

Tim Rushlow and Kelly Woodring. courtesy of Tim Rushlow

After recounting how they met and eventually bumped into each other again, he continued: "Kelly has been a major blessing to me ever since and I am forever grateful to be in her life. We have talked, walked, laughed, cried, and shared something neither of us thought was possible in the last couple years."

Sherri Innis Photography

"This girl has shown me life through a new lens and I am thrilled to now call her my fiancé. Just wanted to share it with you all," he concluded. "Like a dang @hallmarkchannel movie! 😎 I am excited to see where this journey takes us and truly honored to have her by my side as we navigate our future together. All I know is it will be perfect with her here beside me. Love this girl and cheers to that!"

The singer — who is now a member of The Frontmen — will be releasing new music with the group, which also consists of Richie McDonald and Larry Stewart, in 2023.