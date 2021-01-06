Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard & Brian Kelley to Release Solo Music: 'We're Not Breaking Up'

"We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically," Tyler Hubbard said in the Twitter video

Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are being "transparent and real" with their fans about the future of the group.

In a nearly 10-minute Zoom call video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the "Meant to Be" duo opened up on their solo endeavors as well as their forthcoming February album, Life Rolls On.

"There's a lot going on. We want to make sure that our truth is out there for you guys and our genuine excitement and support of each other for the next chapter of our career, of our music, of our journey," started Hubbard, 33. "We're really excited. Lot's changed."

As the duo spoke about their LP Life Goes On, they revealed that they've given each other a chance to explore their individuality and will be releasing solo music moving forward. Kelley, 35, revealed that he's gearing up for a solo album over the summer, while Hubbard is set to release "Undivided," a collaboration with Tim McGraw on Jan. 13.

"I did a lot of soul-searching, man," Kelley said. "I took some time off of writing songs and just didn't know I was searching for… kind of where I landed was falling in love with my guitar and writing more than ever."

Kelley then revealed that he started writing an album in August, showed Hubbard several songs he wrote back in September and the two talked about "creating freedom for ourselves" along with their work as a duo.

"We talked about that before, and just the timing wasn't right," Kelley said. "All the dots weren't really connected, everything wasn't in line."

But now, in 2021, "the best year yet," the duo is ready to take a step outside FGL.

"We've been on a 10-year journey together and we wouldn't change it for the world," Hubbard said. "We're going to continue our journey, and you as our fans have changed our lives."

"We created this freedom around ourselves that we can do whatever we want to do creatively and musically," he added.

Hubbard then reiterated that they will go on tour and continue singing the hits that fans love.

"It's a beautiful place to be, like BK said, to be able to venture out and have a voice of our own and have individuality a little bit. We've always been a package deal," Hubbard said, before adding, "Just to clarify, FGL is not breaking up so anyone who says that, from the mouth of Tyler and BK."

"We're not breaking up, he reiterated. "We're just venturing out."

Hubbard ended the video by reminding fans that although things may seem different, fans understand that the adjustment has "made us feel a lot of freedom, a lot of excitement, joy and happiness."

"We just want to keep it real with you guys," he ended.