Florida Georgia Line Performs Last Show After 12 Years as a Duo: 'Closing of an Incredible Chapter'

After 12 years together, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's time as Florida Georgia Line has come to a close.

On Wednesday, the Diamond-selling country duo performed their final show as FGL at the Minnesota State Fair and took a moment to thank their fans for supporting the "Cruise" performers over the years.

"This is our last official concert as Florida Georgia Line," said Hubbard, 35, onstage, per CountryNow. "Let's see what we got left in the tank."

During FGL's performance of the six-times Platinum-certified "H.O.L.Y.," Hubbard shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd. "I just want to take a second because I don't want this moment to get lost tonight," he told the crowd. "I want to express our gratitude, from BK and myself, from the bottom of our heart, man, for the last 12 years of our life that you guys have allowed us to do what we love"

The musician reportedly continued, "You've enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping somebody will show up to listen, so thank you guys. Man, it really, really means the world to us."

He then spoke about the group's end and what's to come from the singer-songwriters, who met through a campus worship group while attending Belmont University in 2008 and founded FGL in 2010.

"I spent a lot of this afternoon thinking about the last 10 years and what this night means to us is the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us," said Hubbard, referring to the 2012 release of FGL's debut album Here's to the Good Times.

"It's very exciting for us to look at what's ahead and see what's next, and the next chapter is very exciting, but we wanna celebrate this chapter with you guys," he added before launching into the end of "H.O.L.Y." and asking fans, "So tonight, before we move onto the next song, can we sing this chorus one more time together?"

As the show came to a close following performances of hits including "Get Your Shine On," Bebe Rexha collaboration "Meant to Be" and the encore opener "Lil Bit," Hubbard addressed the crowd once again to show appreciation for Kelley, 37, while performing "Cruise."

"What a special night, thank you guys for celebrating with us. BK, I love you, man," said Hubbard. "Thanks again. It's been a special night for us. We love y'all."

When the concert concluded, Hubbard and Kelley exited opposite sides of the stage.

Going forward, both members will pursue solo careers. Kelley released his Wave Pack EP in April 2021, followed by debut album Sunshine State of Mind that June, while Hubbard dropped his Dancin' In the Country EP earlier this year, with his first full-length due Jan. 27. Both musicians have solo tour dates booked for this year.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. John Shearer/Getty Images

Despite rumored turbulence between the pair over the past few years, both halves of Florida Georgia Line refused to call the split a breakup in the traditional sense while speaking to PEOPLE in February.

"I think 'taking a break' is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up," said Hubbard at the time.

"We're not going our separate ways," Kelley said, adding more details. "We're taking a break from recording our music. We're being artists. We love creating. And so a couple years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we're both doing that with our music."