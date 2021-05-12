Florida Georgia Line Performing Drive-In Concert Broadcast Around the World: 'Hits, Good Vibes and Surprises'

Chase Rice, Nelly and Rachel Wammack will also perform for the drive-in concert on June 12

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line speak onstage during FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE LIVE: Global Livestream Event "LIFE ROLLS ON FROM THE FGL HOUSE" in collaboration with Amazon Music, BMLG Records & CMT to benefit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Nashville Neighbors Fund at FGL House on February 25, 2021 in Nashville

Florida Georgia Line is putting on one heck of a show this summer.

The country group, comprised of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will be performing at the next Encore Drive-In Nights concert on June 12. The show will be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas across the country and around the world.

"We're so excited to start playing shows again and can't wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world," the duo said. "The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!"

For the concert, the superstars will deliver their biggest hits from their newly-released album Life Rolls On, including fan-favorite singles "Long Live" and "I Love My Country."

The show will also include guest performances from Chase Rice, Nelly, and Rachel Wammack.

"We are so excited that Encore Drive-In Nights concerts are back and who better to welcome summer than these party-starters themselves?" said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Drive-In Nights. "This show provides fans all across the country, including those that don't typically go to concerts, the chance to see FGL like never before!"