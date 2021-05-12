Florida Georgia Line Performing Drive-In Concert Broadcast Around the World: 'Hits, Good Vibes and Surprises'
Chase Rice, Nelly and Rachel Wammack will also perform for the drive-in concert on June 12
Florida Georgia Line is putting on one heck of a show this summer.
The country group, comprised of Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard, will be performing at the next Encore Drive-In Nights concert on June 12. The show will be broadcast to hundreds of outdoor drive-ins and select cinemas across the country and around the world.
"We're so excited to start playing shows again and can't wait to bring this special one to all of our fans around the world," the duo said. "The night will be full of hits, good vibes, and a few surprises. Everybody come on out June 12!"
For the concert, the superstars will deliver their biggest hits from their newly-released album Life Rolls On, including fan-favorite singles "Long Live" and "I Love My Country."
The show will also include guest performances from Chase Rice, Nelly, and Rachel Wammack.
"We are so excited that Encore Drive-In Nights concerts are back and who better to welcome summer than these party-starters themselves?" said Walter Kinzie, CEO of Encore Drive-In Nights. "This show provides fans all across the country, including those that don't typically go to concerts, the chance to see FGL like never before!"
The 2021 Encore Drive-In Nights concert season will kick off later this month with headliner Bon Jovi. Last year's performers included Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kane Brown, Metallica and more.
Car passes for the Florida Georgia Line Encore Drive-In Nights show, which can be used by up to six people per vehicle, go on sale Wednesday here. For more information, visit encorenights.com or call your local theater.